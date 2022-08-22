Lucky shopper scoops €500,000 with winning EuroMillions ticket bought in Wexford supermarket

Life is looking a little richer for one lucky person who scooped the EuroMillions top prize of €500,000 on Friday after buying the winning quick pick ticket in Corrigan’s Spar in Oulart.

The win has caused a great stir around the community, with many people wondering just who the lucky winner could be. However, the identity of the winner still remains a mystery, according to owner of Corrigan’s Spar, Lar Corrigan.

“There was a lot of excitement here on Friday. People were wondering and nearly investigating who it could possibly be,” he said. “I wish the person who won it the best. It is a nice amount to win. It won’t ruin your life but it will pay off mortgages or do renovations. It is life-changing.”

According to Lar, the recent win is the largest lottery win that they have seen in their shop.

“We’ve had wins of a couple of thousand before but never that amount. It is actually the biggest win that anyone has had in the Parish from the lotto or GAA or anything like that, so that’s a good thing.”

The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw are: 8, 16, 17, 39, 44.