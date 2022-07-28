Low pressure water in Enniscorthy to become a thing of the past

LOW water pressure due to leaks will soon be a thing of the past for Enniscorthy homes, in County Wexford, according to Irish Water.

A spokesperson for the state utility said neighbouring customers on Redmond Street, Ross Road and Duffy Hill will all benefit from a backyard service replacement project.

It’s planned that In the coming weeks the ageing back yard water mains will be decommissioned, new service connections installed, and 220 metres of new water mains will be constructed along the public road.

Commenting on the planned works, Irish Water’s Programme Delivery Lead, Joe Carroll, highlighted the benefits of the improvements for customers in Enniscorthy.

“Ageing pipework is a significant source of leakage which in turn causes a reduced level of service for our customers,” he said.

“Detecting and repairing leaks in these old backyard service connections can be very difficult,” he added. “By replacing the mains and installing new connections residents will have a more reliable supply.”

Mr Carroll said the works will put a stop to high levels of drinking water lost into the ground. Shareridge Ltd. will carry out the work and they will contact each customer to discuss how the work will be carried out and they will also talk about surveys to assess the current water connection arrangement.

The essential works may require some short-term water outages but Irish Water says the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outage.

Traffic management may be required where water mains are being constructed, however, local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient but we assure local residents that every effort will be made to minimise disruption,” said Mr Carroll.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or make contact on Twitter @IWCare.

Further details will also be available on www.water.ie

Irish Water is working with local authorities across the country to reduce leakage and provide customers with a more reliable water supply.

In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46 per cent, by the end of 2021 it was 38 per cent and Irish Water says it’s now on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25 per cent by the end of 2030.

Since 2018, it has invested more than €500m to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme.

A further €250m will be invested every year up to the end of 2030 to fix leaks and replace pipes with the aim of providing a more reliable water supply.

More information on the Leakage Reduction Programme is available through www.water.ie