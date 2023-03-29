Love Island star Ekin-Su to visit Gorey shopping centre

Love Island fans are in for a treat as Love Island winner Ekin-Su will be dropping into Gorey Shopping Centre this Friday, March 31.

The reality show star and winner of the eighth series of Love Island will pay a visit to Hickey’s Pharmacy Gorey for a meet and greet with fans from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Store Manager Lisa Power said she was delighted that the pharmacy was chosen for Ekin-Su’s visit, saying that it was big news for both the store and the town as a whole.

"Our rep for Be Perfect make-up is a big advocate for our shop here in Gorey and she made this happen. Ekin-Su was coming to Ireland for a tour and she was due to come either here or to a store in Dublin. They chose here, which is amazing. It’s great that Gorey is being recognised for the great town that it is,” she said.

A British model and reality show star, Ekin-Su shot to fame on winning the eighth series of the ITV2 reality series Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti. She now has her own line of make-up with Belfast-born make-up line BPerfect and will be joined by BPerfect founder Brendan McDowell at the Gorey event.

"BPerfect already sells really well at our store but this event is going to blow it out of the water,” said Lisa.

Cupcakes will be provided on the evening by local baker Roisin Kinsella, while musician Aoife Cullen will provide the entertainment on the night. Lisa and the team are also hoping that her Love Island co-star will join her on her trip to Wexford.

"Hopefully she’ll bring Davide because then we’ll all die!” laughed Lisa.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at a cost of €20, with the cost of the tickets redeemable against products on the day. The first 50 customers who spend €40 will receive a goody bag.