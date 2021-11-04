Lotto tickets worth €23,000 sold in Wexford and Enniscorthy

Saturday’s lotto saw two lucky punters purchase tickets worth €23,367 in Co Wexford. The winning tickets were bought in Hanrahan Londis, 178 The Faythe, in Wexford town and Delaney's, 19 Rafter Street, in Enniscorthy and were among 42 ‘match 5’ tickets sold on October 30 Those 42 players came within one number of winning the life-changing €19,060,800 jackpot which has remained untouched since June.

Lotto players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully from the weekend draw as 42 players in 16 counties now have tickets worth €23,367 each. The lucky winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday, June 9 and the National Lottery has confirmed that over €51.3 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series. Over the last 34 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects all over Ireland.