Lotto surplus nets New Ross shopper €29k

A shopper at a New Ross petrol station has won €29,345 after funds that would usually be added to the €19m plus Lotto jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier.

The largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on Saturday night after Wednesday’s historic €19.06 million draw continued to roll without a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw, including the New Ross winner.

The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully.

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, December 1, draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30.