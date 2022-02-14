Lottery ticket worth €250,000 is sold in Ferns

A Lotto player in Ferns woke up quarter of a million euro richer on Sunday morning after they won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 game in Saturday night’s €2 million jackpot draw.

The winning ticket was sold at the Mace store on Main Street in Ferns on Friday, February 11.

There were over 97,000 prize winners in Saturday night’s Lotto draw which included two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize and both winners will each claim €28,231. The winning tickets were sold at Centrepoint Stores in Donaghmede Shopping Centre while the other was won online/in App by a player in Co. Westmeath.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s main Lotto draw were: 06, 19, 30, 31, 33, 43 and the bonus was 40.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw which are worth €250,000 to one lucky player in Wexford are: 04, 28, 31, 41, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 16.

The National Lottery has urged these players in Dublin, Westmeath and Wexford to check their tickets very carefully and if they have won one of the big prizes, to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile, a punter in Co. Wexford received an eye-catching boost to their finances this weekend when a €2 wager paid dividends in the best way possible after a flutter on the Irish Lotto.

The anonymous customer went into a BoyleSports shop in the county on Saturday and placed a simple €2 accumulator on four numbers coming out of the seven drawn in the Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw that evening.

The numbers selected were 6, 9, 11 and 22 and there was a nail-biting wait as the bonus ball was the last number needed to defy the mammoth odds of 3,800/1.

When 6 rolled out to complete the draw, it saw them emerge with a jaw-dropping grand total of €7,602 from a tiny stake of €2.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Wexford customer who only required a small €2 investment to take us for €7,600. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings.”

