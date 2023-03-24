Long-awaited bus shelters in Tagoat and Drinagh may be ready for new school year

The schoolchildren of south county Wexford will have to wait for buses in the rain for at least six more months according to one local councillor. The planned shelters for bus stops in Tagoat and Drinagh are currently on hold while a risk assessment is being carried out by the road safety officer. Following the latest update Councillor Ger Carthy has been forced to concede that the shelters will not now be ready until the beginning of the next school year at the earliest.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) roads engineer Mark Collins said there was still no indication of when works can begin on the shelters.

"The audit on the shelters has been completed, I’m still waiting on further reports on the design of them,” said Mr Collins. “There’s been a couple of items raised at Tagoat and Drinagh, we’re waiting on the feedback from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and then we’ll make a decision. I don’t have a date or timeline at the moment, as soon as I get them I’ll pass them on.”

Accepting that the shelters wouldn’t be ready before the summer, Cllr Carthy stressed the importance of them being “in place for the next school year”.

Meanwhile, the safety of the younger schoolchildren in the area was also of concern for Cllr Carthy. Responding to Mr Collins suggestion that speed cameras be installed outside Saint Mary's National School in Tagoat, he said it may be time to consider implementing a safe routes to school project for pupils and their families.

“I know there’s concerns about excessive speeds outside of the school, we need to address it as the local authority and if that means putting it as a safe routes to school project then so be it. I would welcome the results of a speed review, let’s give it a couple of months and see where we’ll take it from there.”