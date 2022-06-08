Logistical lifeline for Ukrainians refugees forced to close temporarily

The main hub for Ukrainians to source free clothes and other essentials in the south east region – New Ross car boot sale market – has been temporarily closed.

The large warehouse located between Tesco and Joyce’s was closed on Thursday, by owner Willie O’Leary.

A logistical centre for the collection of donations and the sending of pallets of goods to devastated parts of Ukraine, as well as to the Polish border, the centre has been run by a hard working core team.

The hub has become a social outlet for Ukrainian people across the region, with hugs exchanged as new friendships are formed every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Standing in front of pallets of goods marked for men, women or children, including two full of medical supplies, Ger O’Donohoe said it was a sad day for Ukrainians.

"We are here three months, two days a week. They are bussed in from everywhere because this is the main depot. We have assembled 54 pallets of all sorts of aid for shipment to Poland for the Ukraine for the last several weeks. 15 pallets left the warehouse on Monday last for Poland thanks to the generousity of the people of New Ross and beyond and a transport company. Unfortunately the transport company is unable to deliver the remainder of our pallets and so we started a Go Fund me page last night out of desperation to get funds to ship these pallets. Our shop is used by Ukraine residents from all over Co Wexford. All items are free.”

She said people have come from as far away as Thomastown and Tramore – driven largely by social media sharing and posts.

“We had hundreds of people through here today. Some people arrived here with what they had on their backs.”

As we speak, one lady approaches Ger to thank her for everything.

From personal hygiene items like razors to nappies and clothes, it’s all available for free.

"We have about 40 pallets to go. The transport was to take them but he can’t. This company has already brought ten deliveries and it’s €5,000 a delivery between the fuel and the staff.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up seeking €10,000.

Polish national Marta Lewandowska who has lived in New Ross for 16 years, has been volunteering, alongside six other New Ross volunteers.

Between sorting the donations, boxing them, palleting them, organisaing deliveries and collections etc, the team have been very busy.

Ger thanks New Ross Municipal Council for taking away rubbish and a clothes bank company for taking away the unuseable clothing.

When money is tight it’s all about the details.

35c a kilo is sourced from clothes unfit for customers.

“Most of the donations are coming from New Ross but people have travelled from Wexford, Enniscorthy, Rosslare, Waterford because we were the main hub for taking in donations.

Donations keep flooding in and there are tonnes of clothes which will be given to local charity shops as the warehouse is cleared out.

Food has been donated with the assistance of Cllr Michael Sheehan.

“They are incredible because most of them have no English. They use Google Translate and their hands to explain what they need. It’s an absolute social event; a lot of people come nearly every day.

Many walk up and down from the Kennedy Boutique Hotel as they don’t have lifts.

"It’s really an emergency situation. A lot of them comig in to us are in tears.”

One customer I meet, Vita, said: “It’s very important because we can take a lot of good quality things and now we can have what we need. We arrived to Ireland two months ago, we liked for two weeks somewhere and then in a hotel and now we are in a house.”

She said the hub is a place where they can talk and meet each other, and apart from a coffee morning every Tuesday in New Ross, they don’t have much social contact.

Donations are not being accepted temporarily until the group’s accommodation can be resolved. She said many residents have been told they have to leave hotels in the area this month as the busy tourist season approaches.

Volunteer Katarzyna (Kate) Dlugosz said many of the items are going to orphanages near the border.

"A priest is running it. He is in dire straits with around 100 orphans.”

Kate said: “I have two medical pallets and half a pallet of men’s clothes and they will go straight to Mariupol. Before we sent some to Kharkiv. They need so many things for kids: baby formula, baby bottles.”

The logistical challenges fall on Kate.

"Ferries only go two or three days a week. If we don’t have enough money we can’t transport these pallets. When we have money I will buy the food in Poland where it is cheaper. We have canned food but if someone buys pasta here for €1 we have to pay for it in weight on the trucks. Some items like nappies are packed on the top of the pallets as it can be squeezed in better.”

Exhausted from all of the work loading pallets and organising truck, Kate said having met with Ukrainian women in Poland she wants to do everything she can for them.

"When you meet them you can see how much they are struggling.”

A GoFundMe page – New Ross Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainian Refugees – has been set up to raise €10,000 to transport 45 pallets to Ukraine and Poland.

“We urgently require help to get 45 pallets to Poland. These consist of mainly baby food and nappies that have been kindly donated by the people of New Ross and surrounding areas. There are also two medical pallets,” said Kate.

The cost runs to €4,800 for one lorry to pay for diesel and ferry charges.

Appealing directly to business owners, Kate and the volunteer team are hoping to be able to get the pallets to their destination this week.

On Thursday, Andy Cloke from Bree donated his truck and the volunteers loaded 27 pallets of aid bound for Watbrzych in Poland. Andy’s grandson Cathal loaded the truck with him.

Willie O’Leary owns the building and the Kennedy Boutique Hotel and said every effort will be made to assist the volunteer group and the residents.

He appealed to people and businesses planning to make a donation to only donate items they would use for their own child.

"We don’t want to be used as a dumping ground. People shouldn’t be sending in stuff that is out of date as then we have to get rid of the stuff that is no good.”

He said all Ukrainian residents staying at the Kennedy Boutique Hotel can remain there until the end of December subject to the current contract with the Government remaining in place.

“Whatever they need we will stand by them. We just ask people to only donate stuff they would have their child wear or food they would use at their own table.”