Loftus Hall furniture up for auction

Waterford auction house RJ Keighery’s sale this Saturday lists items from ‘Ireland’s spookiest house’, Loftus Hall.

Legend has it that former Protestant owners of the vast mansion with 97 windows, called in the local Catholic priest, Fr Thomas Broaders, to perform an exorcism, as the place is said to have once hosted the devil. Whatever your belief about the landmark on the Hook Peninsula, a Ghost Adventures Halloween special on Loftus Hall was watched by 100 million viewers in the United States in 2015.

Items from mansion include a life-size statue of the patron saint of the New World, St Joseph (€80-€120), a pair of bobbin-leg marble-topped side-tables (€200-€300) and an old mahogany tallboy that would not look out of place in a horror film (€200-€300).