Locals want restoration of official name of Old Bawn beach

Cathy Lee

LOCALS want Old Bawn Beach to have its original name restored to the popular beach.

Cllr Mary Farrell raised the issue at the January meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District saying that the name was very much a bugbear for locals.

“I want to find out if it can be reverted back from Old Bawn to Newtown as locals are aggrieved by it. I’m just passing on what they’ve been saying”.

Councillors pointed out that they only knew the beach as Old Bawn but Cllr Anthony Donohoe said that it may present a challenge to visitors travelling to the beach from other counties.

It was suggested that both names go on the sign.

Roads official Joanne Kehoe said she’d find out the correct beach title and speak to the coastal group and go from there.

