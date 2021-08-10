Local publicans and doctors receive threatening letters

JUST TWO WEEKS after indoor dining and services resumed for those with a valid EU Digital Covid-19 cert or proof of Covid status, local publicans and health professionals have found themselves facing backlash from unknown sources.

A number of unsigned letters were sent to the owners of premises like pubs, restaurants as well as doctors surgeries within the last week objecting to what they called the ‘unlawful certificate’ describing it as ‘sheer discrimination’.

In a letter seen by this newspaper sent to Michael Gleeson of the Loch Garman Arms hotel, it accused the owner of breaching both constitutional and human rights for implementing regulations set out by the Irish government.

Mr Gleeson said that found it upsetting and annoying to receive this letter in a blank envelope which was delivered by hand and marked ‘urgent’.

‘We have no idea who sent this letter but I feel a bit cautious about what’s contained in it, particularly when it comes to liabilities around human rights. But in my view they’re a coward, because they wouldn’t put their name or signature, contact number or email address or nothing on it. It’s a little bit worrying that they didn’t do that, because we don’t know what’s going to come after this. I’m no eejit but this is threatening in its whole manner.

‘I wasn’t the first person to see the letter this morning (Monday), but it has put staff on the back foot because we don’t know what’s going to come in through the letterbox next.

‘We’ve all had the worst two years of a publican’s life with the hardship of Covid and I’m trying to do everything right to keep everyone safe and this is just the worst thing to come down to of a Monday morning,’ he said.

‘We’re operating within the guidelines in my premises, I’m just trying to abide by the law as I see and read it. We’ve had our inspection from the HSE and got a clean bill of health as a result. We’ve been taking contact details and checking for certificates and we’ve had no issues whatsoever at the door, with people who either have their vaccinations or don’t have it.

‘Those without vaccinations are quite willing to sit outside once we explain to them that the people inside are either residents or have been vaccinated’.

Michael McGovern of McGovern’s pub also received a similar letter last week.

‘Our business name was hand written onto it, but the content was the same. I completely ignored it as there was no name or phone number,’ he said.

Dr Brian O’Doherty said that a similar letter also came into the surgery and had been delivered to other health professionals in the area.

‘A letter came into us about ten days ago and it was not signed so I don’t know who it is sending these letters. My response would be that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I’m going to continue my work following public health advice and government guidelines which is backed up by scientific data’.