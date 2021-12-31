The air ambulance arriving at the scene of the crash on the N30 near Palace.

A Co Wexford man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a single vehicle accident on the New Ross to Enniscorthy road.

Gardaí, ambulances and fire tenders attended the accident shortly after 12.30 p.m. at Clonleigh, Palace, where they found a local man in a badly damaged car.

The accident occurred at a bend.

The air ambulance arrived before 1 p.m. and is bringing the man – who is in his thirties – to Tallaght Hospital.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle which was travelling from the Clonroche side.

"Road conditions were wet but we are not sure if that was a factor in the accident,” said Inspector Shay Keevans of New Ross Garda Station.

The road has been closed with diversions in place.

The scene is being examined by forensic investigators and an investigation is underway.