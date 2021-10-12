Local groups take on fundraising mantle during Covid closure

At the beginning of the year, the Rosslare Community Development Association (RCDA) was faced with a daunting financial challenge. Like so many other organisations, it had endured a prolonged period of closure in 2020 and as the New Year began it was obliged to close its doors once more. Although it remained closed for the first four-and-a-half months of 2021, the RCDA had already committed to completing a number of projects. Some LEADER funding had been provided for these projects but a number of additional repair and replacement issues needed immediate attention, alongside the everyday costs of maintaining the centre in preparation for its eventual re-opening on April 26.

With its traditional income streams temporarily disabled, the team at RCDA set about raising the necessary funds through a series of fundraising initiatives. The first of its projects was an online auction; a sub-committee was formed and set about securing a collection of lots, including art, jewellery, dining experiences, golf days and hotel breaks. Thanks to the auction committee’s dedication and the overwhelming generosity of donors and bidders alike, this venture raised over €22,000, an incredible kick-start to the organisation’s fundraising efforts.

Discussing that initiative, Maria Gore, manager of the Rosslare Community & Sports Centre, said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved; the artists and local business whose donations made the event possible, the sub-committee who gave so freely of their time and effort, and of course the all-important bidders and buyers; we hope you all enjoyed the auction experience and continue to take pleasure from your purchases.

“We were the fortunate recipients of a Dublin football jersey, owned by renowned player Brian Fenton, and signed by members and manager of the ‘six-in-a-row’ All Ireland Championship team. The framed jersey was raffled and raised the sum of €2215. We owe a debt of gratitude to the ticket sellers, the ticket buyers and of course the donor.”

Rosslare Strand schoolchildren, along with the senior members of Rosslare Soccer club, then took on the fundraising mantle and recently presented the RCDA with a cheque for €7,000 towards the water sustainability project on the pitch. The RCDA wished to thank them all for their efforts and said they hope the children enjoy the facilities they have helped to support.

Future fundraising plans include a pop-up boutique, which will offer hundreds of top-quality fashion items at a fraction of their usual cost. The event will take place over the Black Friday weekend in November and will be one for the fashion lover’s diary.

The projects to benefit from these funds were the LEADER Biodiversity Project which was situated in the Rosslare Access for All Garden. It required grant funding secured to install trees, hedging, additional bee friendly plants and bird feeders along with galvanised archways and fencing for freshly planted climbers. A total of €9081.70 was provided by LEADER, while the RCDA had to raise an additional €3027.23 towards the completion of this project.

The LEADER Water Sustainability Project involved installing an irrigation system to serve the soccer pitch and the Access for All garden, thus avoiding the dependence on mains water. Funding of €40,000 was provided for this project, with a further €13,539.40 generated by the RCDA themselves.

Replacing the lights at the all-weather pitch saw the installation and upgrade of LED lighting at a cost of €13,829.88, all of which came courtesy of local fundraising efforts.

Similarly, the installation of IP camera surveillance system with the use of wireless transmitters, at a cost of €7,000, was paid solely through fundraising efforts. The total cost of resurfacing the tennis courts was €35,248.56 and saw two tiger advantage pro tennis surfaces installed as well new nets and posts.

The RCDA provided €3,488.56 of the money for this project. Furthermore, all projects had to be paid in full by the RCDA before any grant funding was provided.