Local community group funds life-saving hospital equipment

Vital life-saving equipment has been installed at Wexford General Hospital (WGH), thanks to the support of a local community group. The Friends of Wexford General Hospital (FWGH), which has been working towards the betterment of the facility since 2006, funded an emergency transport incubator and a tilt table, both of which are now in use. The emergency transport incubator is used to safely transfer premature and critically ill newborn or recently born infants to tertiary centres in Dublin when more specialist care is required. The tilt table is used in the Day Hospital for Older Persons at WGH. It is a diagnostic tool to measure blood pressure and cardiac function for patients who are prone to falling or fainting. It has proved a valuable addition to the care of the older persons services.

Mary Kerr, chairperson of FWGH, said: “Both of these pieces of equipment have been welcomed by the hospital where they will be put to the best of use in caring for patients. We are delighted to be able support the hospital in this way.”

Speaking on behalf of WGH, hospital manager Linda O’Leary said: “The support we receive from the FWGH is essential if we are to continue improving the facilities at our hospital. Funds used for purchasing new or replacing hospital equipment helps us maintain standards and ensures that we continue to provide the best of care to our patients. All staff and patients at WGH are very grateful for the support they receive from the Friends of Wexford General Hospital.”