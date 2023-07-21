Litter offenders in Wexford ‘should be named and shamed’

A Wexford councillor has called for people convicted of litter offences in the courts to be “named and shamed” in the local media as a deterrent to others.

Cllr George Lawlor has welcomed the news that the environment department of Wexford County Council recently secured seven convictions for litter law breaches.

“But we need for the media to name the people who are taken to court and fined. We had seven successful litter cases last month which is a successful record.

"We need to get the message out that this is absolutely unacceptable and the only way is for people to get their names in the papers.

"Dumping and littering is a scourge, particularly in rural areas. If the message goes out that we have a zero tolerance, it will make others think twice.

"If we can name and shame the people who have been caught and prosecuted for doing in our countryside or in the town, we should do it.

"If we are the first county in Ireland to do it, let’s do it. We have a beautiful county and it’s being destroyed by environmental thugs.

Mayor of Wexford John Hegarty recalled councillors receiving a report about successful litter prosecutions in Gorey some years ago and the names of those involved were redacted and couldn’t be obtained for love or money, even though these cases had been through the courts.

"So, I’m all for that, although the legislation may be against us. But certainly I would encourage that.”

Environment department official Melissa Goff said the local authority has won all of the litter cases brought to court this year apart from one which was struck out due to the person’s personal circumstances.

There were seven successful cases in the court last month and another nine cases due before the courts this month.

In relation to detailing the names of those involved, that is under review and the local authority is looking into the matter.

Cllr Lawlor asked if the cases are held in open court and Ms Goff replied that they are.

Cllr Lawlor said that since the names of offenders can be reported in the media, perhaps they should be talking to their colleagues in the press. “This is something of huge import in our community and it needs to be tackled.”