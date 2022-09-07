Lights to be added to Gorey Town Park this November

The lights will finally be switched on in Gorey Town Park this November, confirmed Councillor Joe Sullivan.

Cllr Sullivan, who has been calling for lighting to be added to the park for some time, confirmed that the lighting poles and lights will be installed and functional by mid-November. He welcomed the news, saying that it will help to prevent vandalism and improve safety.

"That will be a welcome addition in the park, as it will help to prevent vandalism and make it safer for people walking there,” he said. “This summer, there has been practically no vandalism. That is likely down to the fact that the park is so popular and has a lot of people using it. It self-polices to a degree.”

Meanwhile, progress on the park cafe and shop is not moving so swiftly, according to Cllr Sullivan.

“I am not aware of what’s going on with that. It appears to be stalled. It’s an issue I will pursue vigorously at the next County Council meeting and before that. We were expecting to have it open this summer and that hasn’t materialised. So the pressure needs to be put on to get it done.”