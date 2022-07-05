Light4Lisa walk focuses attention on Relay for Life

It's all smiles as Philip 'Powder' Freeman shares a smile with his daughter Phia who is wearing a t-shirt showing her late mam Lisa smiling with them.

Pictured (back row from left): Philip and Phia Freeman, Paul Scott, Mick Sinnott, Claire Sinnott, Maggie Whelan, Logan Whelan, baby Tommy Whelan, Shelly Whelan, David Hyland, Stee Whelan and Hilary Rowe; (Front row, from left): Aoife Whelan, Hayden Whelan, Sharon Whelan, Roisin Balfe and Eire Whelen (laying down)

A special 5k walk took place in Min Ryan Park in Wexford town recently aimed at supporting the upcoming Relay for Life.

Philip ‘Powder’ Freeman, from Enniscorthy, organised the walk in memory of his late wife, Lisa, who passed away in January following a short battle with cancer.

Philip, along with the couple’s baby daughter Phia, was joined by a very large group of friends and supporters who were delighted to be able to support the walk.

Commenting on the walk to the Enniscorthy Guardian, Philip said his Relay for Life team is titled ‘Powpowfizz – light4lisa’.

“There was a great turnout on the day regardless of the weather,” said Philip.

“People came from everywhere really,” he added. Philip was very appreciative of all the support he received not just from those who participated but also from Wexford County Council, the Gardaí, Wexford Civil Defence and the Loretto secondary school for use of the car park.

“That meant we didn’t block the traffic in the park itself which was a great help,” said Philip.

Relay for Life is on July 9 and 10 and Philip, along with the organisers, are encouraged to bring along as many people as possible to support the event.

“It will be a big event with music, bingo, and loads of stuff for kids to do,” he said.

“We have a team in it for Lisa and it’s called Powpowfizz and it’s ‘light4lisa’,” he added.

Philip is also organising a raffle and is very grateful for the support he has received from businesses and individuals not just locally but also from around the country.

"We have some huge prizes and Paul McGrath gave us a signed jersey to go with it to just say well done to everyone for doing Relay for Life,” said Philip.

He also expressed delight at the fact his team has raised over €10,000 for Relay for Life and he thanked everyone who has contributed to the fundraising effort to-date.