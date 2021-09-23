Two Coast Guard rescue helicopters and ambulance personnel at the scene of the crash near Carnsore Point.

A LIGHT aircraft believed to be carrying four people has crash landed on the Wexford coast.

The aircraft is understood to have crash landed shortly after 5pm in an area of strand near Carnsore Point, just south of Rosslare Harbour.

A major response operation is now under way including all emergency services.

There has been no confirmation of the number of people on board but it is believed to have included the pilot and up to three passengers.

No details are available as yet as regards injuries but a number of people have been removed to Wexford General Hospital by both Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulances and the Waterford and Dublin-based Coast Guard helicopters.

The rescue was supported by gardaí, Wexford Coast Guard units and HSE paramedics.

Initial indications are that many of the hospital transfers are purely precautionary.

The aircraft involved is described as a light plane believed to be single-engined.

Initial indications are that the plane may have encountered mechanical difficulties while flying over the south Irish Sea.

One source said that the pilot showed incredible skill in managing to crash the plane on the strand.

They said that, had the plane crash-landed in the sea, it would have been a vastly more challenging rescue operation.

Weather conditions are understood to have been good at the time with light winds and excellent visibility.

As is routine in such cases, an investigation team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is en route to the scene in Wexford.