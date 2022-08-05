Librarians from across the globe come to check out Wexford’s facilities

A delegation of 38 librarians from across the globe browsed the shelves at Wexford Town Library on Mallin Street as they came to sample the sunny south east.

The group were in Ireland to attend the World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) which was organised and hosted by the International Federation of Library Associations at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

As part of the conference, the librarians visited libraries throughout Ireland and one of their tours took them down to Wexford, where they were welcomed by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor, who spoke about the important role of the local library in the rich cultural and historical heritage of Wexford town and county. In particular he referenced the cultural spine, from Selskar Abbey to Mallin St. library to the National Opera House.

Eileen Morrisey, County Librarian, welcomed the delegates and showed them around the state of the art library building, opened to the public in 2012. Library staff showed the delegation around the facilities over three floors, including the sensory garden created in 2021, the new Tech Zone, the Library App, children’s services, VR headsets, 3D printing, sensory toys, and of course the vast array of fiction and non-fiction books on the shelves. Retired librarian Celestine Murphy spoke to the group about the old town wall, which can be seen so clearly from the library building, and after lunch in the sensory garden, the group undertook the short walk to the National Opera House for a guided tour with Rosemary Hartigan.

The group were suitably impressed with the facilities in Wexford, as well as the charms of the town as they made their way along the Main Street and back to Crescent Quay, where they caught their bus to head for Arklow.