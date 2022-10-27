Liam Griffin blasts Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for ‘hypocrisy’ over IRA murders of gardaí

At the launch of the book "The Guards" by Tom Miller and Tony Fagan at Ferrycarrig Hotel were Tony Fagan, Liam Griffin who launched the book and Tom Miller

THE manager of Wexford’s All-Ireland winning hurling team of 1996 and renowned hotelier and businessman Liam Griffin launched an astonishing attack on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald recently, as he spoke at the launch of a new book ‘The Guards’ focused on policing in Wexford over 100 years.

In an impassioned speech to some 200 people at his Ferrycarrig Hotel, Mr Griffin accused the Sinn Féin leader of “hypocrisy, self-righteousness and populism” and stated that the IRA “weren’t patriots, but thugs and murderers in cold blood".

Mr Griffin in particular referenced the murder of Detective Garda Seamus Quaid in Wexford in October of 1980, one which is covered in detail in the book by Tom Miller and Tony Fagan. He stated that Quaid had been a beautiful hurler and was “an absolute gentleman” who had helped with the funeral of his late father Michael Griffin.

“Now, I knew the man that murdered him (Peter Rogers),” Mr Griffin said. “He escaped off the Maidstone in Belfast and sure enough, he came from a troubled area. But I can never find a rationale for the IRA shooting our Guards to 'free Ireland.

“How did that ever add up even for one moment? Had they not the guts to give up when they were caught besides putting a gun to a man’s head. They weren’t patriots. They were thugs and murderers as far as I’m concerned. Thugs and absolute murderers in cold blood.”

Mr Griffin quoted a passage from the book:

“The Garda view of the intended destination of the explosives in Rogers’ van appears to have been confirmed in 2014, when Rogers in a BBC interview said he was under direct instructions from Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness to drive explosives in a van to the British. He also accused both Adams and McGuinness of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease that they could not remember giving out those instructions.”

Mr Griffin continued, noting that these claims were rejected by Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald in particular.

“I have no love for Mary Lou McDonald, I can tell you, not by a long shot. Because hypocrisy is rife in social media as well. Self-righteousness and populism has gone to a new science but she stands charged with that as well.

“She sat beside Martin Ferris, a man who brought thugs and murderers out of Portlaoise jail and celebrated all the way down to Kerry and she sat beside him. As my father would say ‘Lie down with the dogs and you’ll get up with fleas’. Tell me your company and I’ll tell you what you are.”

Among those in attendance at the launch of the new book was retired Garda Donal Lyttleton who had been with Seamus Quaid on the night he was murdered.

In 2014, Sinn Féin held their Ard Fheis at The National Opera House which contained a plaque in memory of Detective Garda Quaid. His family were critical of Sinn Féin’s decision to hold their annual conference at the Opera House, stating the decision was a slap in the face. They opted to remove the plaque from the venue before the event took place and declined to respond to apologies offered by Martin McGuinness and offers to meet with them.

Copies of ‘The Guards: Policing County Wexford 1922 – 2022' are available to purchase in local bookshops and online at books.ie.