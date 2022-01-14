“Let us call out misogyny wherever we find it” – Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash at vigil for Ashling on Wexford quay front

Hundreds of people gathered on Wexford quay front on Friday evening for a vigil in honour of murdered County Offaly woman Ashling Murphy and listened as Bishop of Ferns, Ger Nash prayed that “we would all have the courage to call out misogyny and hatred wherever we find it”.

The Bishop was among a large crowd at the event organised by Oylegate-based childbirth doula Lorraine Lozano, who fought back tears as she read a poem written about the the 23-year old Tullamore teacher, who was brutally attacked and killed in broad daylight while out jogging , which contained the refrain “she went for a run”.

Also in attendance was Curracloe man Andrew Furlong, whose 21-year old daughter Nicola, a DCU exchange student, was murdered in Japan almost 10 years ago.

"I feel no different today than I did 10 years ago. Being here is bringing up a lot of emotions. How could this happen to someone in the middle of the day It’s an evil world we're living in but it’s only a small minority”, he said.

Bishop Nash was called on to say a prayer and asked everyone “to pledge to make our homes, our town, our county, our country and our world safe for everyone.”

"We pray for those who have died and we pray for Ashling and her family in particular."

Bishop Nash said he felt it important to attend the vigil. “I leave the house above every night at 10 p.m. and walk down the quay and back along the Main Street and the only thing I have to worry about is whether I get wet or not, whereas a woman doing the same thing has to think about so much more.”

Ms Lozano, the mother of two young daughters said “I think the past few days have been such a heavy time for every woman in Ireland. We all have more than one, more than two, more than three stories to tell of feeling intimidated but we have stopped talking about them. We don’t feel comfortable sharing them them because we will be blamed”.

"It has to stop. Another woman has been taken. Keep all the women whose lives have been taken in your memory”, she said as she invited people to observe a few moment’ silence and later, to come forward and light a candle for Ashling, with queues of children among those lining up to place nightlights in a circle on the ground.