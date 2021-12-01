Lemongrove House officially opened by Minister Rabbitte

A state-of-the-art residential service dedicated to supporting people with Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS), has been officially opened in Enniscorthy by Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, T.D. The service represents a major step forward in supporting people with this complex condition, while also bringing new job opportunities to Co Wexford.

Established by Resilience, a leading Irish health and social care company, Lemongrove House has been designed in line with international best practise which recommends that residential services for people with PWS should be PWS specific and should include appropriate environmental supports, in particular psychological and food security. At Lemongrove House residents enjoy independent living in their own apartments, with an on-site team providing 24-hour individualised care and support, including individualised meal planning and additional clinical supports. This is in keeping with one of Resilience’s key principles of providing progressive support for people to realise their full potential.

PWS is a complex, multisystem genetic disorder, and associated with intellectual disability, complex medical needs, mental health difficulties, behaviours that challenge, life-long hyperphagia (which is an abnormally increased appetite for consumption of food as people always feel hungry and never feel full). Lemongrove’s environment is designed to support the unique needs of people with PWS. At the heart of it are Person Centred Services with tailor-made support plans to enable service users to achieve their goals. Leading the service is an experienced Clinical Nurse Manager (RNID) with support teams trained specifically in PWS. Adopting a Positive Behaviour Support Model, Lemongrove has the support and guidance of its own multi-disciplinary team, and a dietician who can assess and provide advice on calorie-controlled meals and weight management programmes.

CEO of Resilience, Laura Keane says: ‘We’ve come a long way in understanding PWS, and our approach is testament to this. I’ve been working with the HSE and Prader Willi Syndrome Association of Ireland (PWSAI) for many years to develop our knowledge and expertise in this area. We work closely with PWSAI in achieving a shared vision of increasing awareness and understanding of PWS and to give greater choice and quality of care and support for people with PWS in Ireland.

“As a board member of the Professional Care Providers Board of the International Prader Willi Syndrome Organisation, and together with Lynsey Moorehouse, Clinical Nurse Manager of Lemongrove as the Care Provider Delegate for Ireland, we have a network of experts across the globe that we work with in sharing our learning and increasing our knowledge and understanding PWS. In addition, the new service is making a valuable contribution to the local economy; we are a significant employer now in the town and on target to employ up to 20 people, we also utilise local suppliers and businesses on a daily basis”, concluded Laura.