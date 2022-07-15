Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant set for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival

THE frontman of one of the biggest and most celebrated rock bands in history is to take to stage on Wexford’s quayfront on November 2, as part of the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

In a massive coup for the festival, legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is due to perform at the festival on November 2 with Saving Grace, his new blues-folk project fronted alongside Suzi Dian with Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley.

Although Plant will have played some of the biggest stadiums and venues in the world, this latest project has a keen emphasis on playing more traditional and intimate venues.

Saving Grace describe their acoustic-based material as “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches” with dynamics that range “from a whisper to a scream.”

Formed in 2019, the band performed publicly for the first time later that year and continued the year with small, intimate audiences at theatres and festivals around the UK, and now they’re heading to Wexford Spiegeltent Festival 2022.

Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian and they will be making their first appearance in Wexford, Wednesday, November 2. Tickets on sale from Friday of July 22 at 10am and will be priced at €60. For more details, see lantern.ie and wexfordspiegeltent.com.