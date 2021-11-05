Latest breakdown of Covid-19 figures show Gorey remains highest

The latest Covid map of Wexford with the darkest areas seeing most cases.

THE latest localised breakdown of Covid-19 cases for Wexford shows that the Gorey district saw the highest number of new cases in the two week period from October 19 to November 1, giving it an incidence rate that’s higher than the national average.

The district to the north saw 209 new cases of the virus, giving it a 14 day incidence rate of 764.1 per 100,000 population. The next highest number recorded was in New Ross with 173 and a rate of 623.7, followed by Wexford town 167 and 573.6; Kilmuckridge 129 and 771.3; Enniscorthy 128 and 469.7 and finally Rosslare with 73 new cases and a rate of 338.9.

The incidence rate for the Republic of Ireland for this period stands at 695 per 100,000 population.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that Co Wexford saw 681 new cases of Covid-19 in the week from October 29 to November 4, giving us a seven day incidence rate of 454.8 and a five day moving average of 101.

Meanwhile 14 people are still hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General Hospital, while two people are now in ICU.