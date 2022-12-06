Late Gorey teen Sarah Robinson’s kindness and generosity lives on through Sarah’s Christmas Gift initiative

Majella and David Robinson presenting Sarah’s Christmas Gift to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in Westmanstown on Sunday 4th December at the launch of Sarah’s Christmas Gift. Over 300 Little Blue Heroes will receive this gift over the coming weeks.

The kindness and generosity that the late Sarah Robinson was known for continues to live on in her memory through Sarah Christmas Gift – an initiative aimed at helping the families of young people with a serious illness.

This year marks the third year of the Sarah’s Christmas Gift initiative, which was launched in Westmanstown Garda Sports Club last weekend. It is the legacy of Gorey native Sarah Robinson, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 2017 following an eleven-month battle with a form of cancer called osteosarcoma. Despite her illness, Sarah was always thinking of others, particularly those younger than her. Before she passed away, she asked that any donations that may come from her own funeral would be given to Little Blue Heroes to help families who have children with serious illnesses. Inspired by this great act of kindness, Little Blue Heroes decided to match her gift of €500 to all their Little Blue Heroes families at Christmas in Sarah’s memory. This year, over 300 families around Ireland will receive Sarah’s Christmas gift in the run-up to the festive season.

"When Sarah passed away, Little Blue Heroes were inspired by Sarah’s generosity and the fact that she was thinking of others even when she was sick. That’s why they decided to set up Sarah’s Christmas Gift in her memory,” said Sarah’s father, David Robinson. “It has been fantastic and just keeps getting bigger.”

Sarah’s Christmas Gift includes shopping vouchers for food, vouchers for toys and fuel vouchers ‘Yule Fuel’ for their cars to fuel the journeys to hospital appointments over the festive season

On December 30, 2022, Sarah's family members, friends and members of the wider community will gather at Ballymoney Beach for ‘Sarah’s Birthday Dip’. This cold plunge will mark Sarah’s 21st birthday, while it will also serve as a fundraising event for Little Blue Heroes. The swim takes place at 12 p.m. and all are welcome to take part. Those who want to join in but cannot make it to Ballymoney are asked to consider trying a virtual dip on the same day using your paddling pool, bath or local beach. Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Flyhighsarah

David describes Sarah as an outgoing and friendly girl who loved sports, music and her family. “She was extremely bright and even when she became ill, continued to study from the hospital. She was determined and fought her illness until the very end,” he said. “Sarah was never negative and always looked on the positive side of things. Just like any other 17-year-old, she loved her friends and had a wide circle of friends in her life.”