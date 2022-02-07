Landmark properties snapped up as interest in New Ross remains high

FOUR landmark properties have sold in New Ross, with outside buyers coming on stream.

Noreen O’Donnell’s ‘Fashion House of the South East’ boutique on Quay Street sold in January for around €300,000.

Cleary’s old shop premises on John Street has also sold, as has the iconic bar that was Jimmy Hanrahan’s.

Just a few months on the market, Kennedy’s Drapery on North Street has also sold.

Anne Carton puts the huge interest in New Ross down to the low prices and huge potential of the town.

“It has been evident for the last six months that people – for the first time in seven or eight years – have been contacting us looking for a commercial premises. You will buy a shop premises cheaper than you will but a two-bed house now.”

Citing the example of the old New Ross Standard office on Quay Street – which is going for €79,500 – as a prime example, Ms Carton said: “What house would you buy for €79,500? It’s an opportunity for builders.”

Under new build to rent rules many apartments are likely to be developed above businesses in New Ross town’s main street. There are plans for seven apartments above Vodafone on Mary Street, while a planning application has ben submitted by OLI Rental Properties to build three one-bed apartments and nine two-bed apartments within the ground floor level of the Kennedy Plaza.

With more and more properties coming on stream – including the former nail bar called Jolanta’s on the quay which was closed by its owner late last year, and two huge adjoining properties due to come on the market later this month – sellers and buyers are sensing great opportunities.

For Ms Carton, the South East Greenway will be a game changer for the local property market.

“I think you will see – as we come within a year of the greenway – a lot more activity. Hopefully, we will be marketing the ground floor units at The Moorings (in Rosbercon) this spring. That is specifically focused on people who want to do business allied to the greenway.

“There are people contacting us about setting up bike hire businesses and then you have properties like In A Nutshell which have come up for sale and provide a huge opportunity for someone who wants a change of lifestyle. A young couple could live over it.”

She said Hanrahan’s pub will be reopened as a bar. “The sale was agreed just before Christmas and we are hoping the new owners will be in situ before the end of February.”

John Quigley – who owns JD North’s pub – has bought Kennedy’s Drapery and has detailed plans for the premises. Work is progressing on the project, which might also include apartments.

Ms Carton can rattle off several locations ideal for development in the town centre, including the yard at the bottom of the recently embellished Sugar House Lane.

The ground floor of the Ros Tapestry building is being rented out, ahead of the tapestries relocation into the Norman Centre further along the quay – in 2025.

“There are brilliant spots on the quay for niche businesses in a great location. I’d liken the potential to Dungarvan where the tiniest shops are being developed into eateries.”

One hugely positive sign for the market has been interest from people outside of the general New Ross area, who have been buying properties, like the Carlow person who bought a property on Charles Street recently.

“We have had people coming from Dublin and buying properties in New Ross, so the town is on their radar. Locals are buying too, so I think it’s a great vote of confidence in New Ross; a great endorsement.

“People are checking the property websites looking for value and finding it here.”

Auctioneer John Radford said property is moving fast and buyers have a clear vision for what they want.

“An investor from outside Wexford bought Noreen O’Donnell’s. We have leased the upstairs so we are just looking for someone on the ground floor now.”

Mr Radford said the property went for close to the €295,000 asking price.

“We are getting more and more calls about commercial property in New Ross. We have 22 properties coming on the market in Priory Court, selling for €1.7m. The block was bought a few years ago for around €1m and they have invested into the place and renovated the apartments.”