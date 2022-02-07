Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Landmark properties snapped up as interest in New Ross remains high

Hanrahans pub North street. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Cleary's North street sold. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Noreen O'Donnell's, quay street. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
North street - Mary street apartments. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

Close

Hanrahans pub North street. Photo; Mary Browne

Hanrahans pub North street. Photo; Mary Browne

Cleary's North street sold. Photo; Mary Browne

Cleary's North street sold. Photo; Mary Browne

Noreen O'Donnell's, quay street. Photo; Mary Browne

Noreen O'Donnell's, quay street. Photo; Mary Browne

North street - Mary street apartments. Photo; Mary Browne

North street - Mary street apartments. Photo; Mary Browne

/

Hanrahans pub North street. Photo; Mary Browne

newrossstandard

David Looby

FOUR landmark properties have sold in New Ross, with outside buyers coming on stream.

Noreen O’Donnell’s ‘Fashion House of the South East’ boutique on Quay Street sold in January for around €300,000.

Privacy