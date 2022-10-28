Lack of Northern Ireland Assembly is causing further delays for Rosslare Greenway

WITH the Rosslare to Waterford Greenway having been shelved pending the outcome of an All Island Strategic Rail Review, it’s now emerged that the the absence of a Northern Ireland Assembly is causing significant delays to its publication.

Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy raised the issue in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, asking for a specific timeframe for the publication of the review, noting it was significantly impacting the construction of the Rosslare Greenway and other associated projects.

The plan was to construct the greenway along the out of service Rosslare to Waterford rail line, something Deputy Murphy says “would potentially be transformative for tourist flagship villages in County Wexford”.

In response, An Taoiseach, Michael Martin, communicated that the review was near completion but the difficulty in completing the All-Island review was as a direct result of the absence of an executive in Northern Ireland.

Deputy Murphy was left frustrated with the response and the continuing delays.

“The rail review has temporarily halted the progression of a greenway development from Rosslare to Waterford whilst also stalling significant plans for a one-way traffic system in Rosslare Strand to alleviate some major issues for the village,” she said. “Frustrations are growing, particularly in the Rosslare Municipal District, at the ongoing wait for the publication of the rail review. We now know why the report is incomplete and remains outstanding. The delay in the report is most infuriating but until there is a Northern Ireland Assembly in place, it appears the wait will continue”