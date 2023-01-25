The cover of the 'Hold the Door For Strangers' album, by Labraor.

AS the song says ‘there’s a time and a place for everything’ and that’s something that very much applies to the band under the spotlight in this week’s column.

American band Labrador, who hail from Philadelphia, are purveyors of bluesy, at times bruising, alt-country and their songs portray and passionate honesty that is very much lacking in a lot of mainstream music.

The album, ‘Hold The Door For Strangers’, was released this month and it’s a fantastic collection of tracks that showcases many different sides to the band.

‘State Line To Eagleville’ kicks things off and it displays a lovely late ‘60s and early ‘70s feel. It’s a vibe enhanced by the structure of the song which is based around a descending bass line and chord pattern.

The band is composed of principal songwriter Pat King (vocals/guitar); Kris Hayes (lead guitar/vocals); Saysha Heinzman (bass/vocals); Chris Arena (drums/percussion/vocals); and Grace Kim (violin).

There are keyboard contributions from Kyle Gilbride who mixed the album and also produced it, along with the band.

There is a slight Beatles vibe to the opener but King’s vocals display a gritty edge that gives the song an air of passionate sincerity. This is honest rock ‘n’ roll at its best.

‘Mexican Beer’ is a more downbeat song and takes the listener down a laidback, melancholic road.

There is a vibe of loneliness to the song that really captures the imagination and it’s a track that wouldn’t be out of place on a Ryan Adams album.

The gentle nature of the accompaniment is offset by a blistering guitar solo which, in theory, should be at odds with the general vibe of the song but that’s not the case and it is in fact, perfect.

‘Dog Chorus’ is like a merging of the preceding two songs; not that there is any repetition of ideas on the album because that’s not the case. However, this track has the downbeat feel of the preceding song but the angst of the opener.

One gets the impression that these are very personal songs where the writer has laid bare his soul. It’s like poetic, introspective observations placed over fantastic rhythmic tapestries.

‘I Lost My Gun’ is a gentle, country-style ballad where the vocals are executed in a spoken word manner on the verses and sung on the chorus.

The backing vocals on the chorus are subtle but very effective and give the track a slight psychedelic feel.

‘Guy With A Job (That Nobody Wants)’, although a mid-tempo track, has slight punk-like edge which is interesting.

To be fair it would be difficult and a disservice to try and pigeonhole the band into any one particular category or genre.

Yes, there is definitely an alt-country side to Labrador but there are many other influences and styles in evidence too.

‘A Runner’s Body’ could be described a blues-folk in that it has a lovely, lazy blues feel in terms of the music accompaniment while the vocal melody displays more of a folk vibe.

Speaking about the album, Pat King said: “A lot of these songs focus on hard-worn lessons dealing with empathy, or discovering the capacity to be considerate.”

With particular reference to the album’s title track he reflected on the line, ‘we’re all standing tall without a leg to stand on’, and said it’s basically ‘the thesis statement of the record’ and commented: “No matter what you’re going through, someone is going through something worse.”

There are many influences on the album, which is available to stream and also on cassette, though Bandcamp.

‘The Last Race Of The Season’ has a James Taylor feel and from a personal perspective is one of the best songs on the album.

It has a fantastic melody and the overall sound in the accompaniment is warm and deep. The bass pattern is excellent and it should be acknowledged that the musicianship throughout is excellent. The penultimate song on the album, ‘Wear It Like A Badge’ begins in a downbeat fashion before kicking in with a much rockier groove at around the one minute mark.

The melody is infectious and the loose feel of the music is very appealing, giving the impression it was recorded very much in a live-take format.

The album’s title track brings things to a close and does so in emphatic fashion.

It’s a sombre, low-beat acoustic-driven track that displays incredible honesty. It’s very much acoustic guitar and vocals and is the ideal way to round off an excellent collection of tracks. Labrador is the kind of band that should draw widespread appeal to fans of many different genres. This album is at times rocky, at other times melancholic and bluesy, but it’s all very much the definitive sound of a band that deserves to be known on a globally successful level.