Kremlin ramps up the rhetoric as it readies for Victory Day show of force

with the war in Ukraine now in its eighth week the battle between the brave Ukrainian defenders and the Russian invaders is beginning to settle into a stalemate.

Russia’s focus has, seemingly, switched to eastern Ukraine with the ferocious defence of Kyiv forcing the invaders to abandon their attempts to capture the capital, at least for now.

Quite what Putin’s intentions are is, to quote Churchill’s take on Stalin’s Russia at the outset of World War Two, a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

A long war of attrition seems the awful but most likely outcome but that could change overnight.

However, the Putin’s regime’s long game – or at least how they will attempt to re-frame their military failures – may become clearer in the coming days.

May 9 ‘Victory Day’ is one of the most significant days in the Russian calendar and has historically been used to showcase Russia – and the former USSR’s – military might.

Putin and his cronies, victims of their own ludicrous propaganda, believed Ukraine would buckle within days and the nation would be fully under Russian control well before May 9. More than enough time for Putin to prepare a massive victory celebration.

A Russian victory by May 9 looks entirely unlikely – indeed a Russian victory of any sort looks more and more unlikely with every passing day – but ‘Victory Day’ will not go unmarked in Moscow.

Putin will almost certainly use the day to mount a major show of strength and to rally the nation behind him in his war with the West and NATO.

The anti western rhetoric has been ramping up in recent days and offers a hint of what can be expected. IT ranges from the bizarre to the truly sinister and much of it is focussed on the UK.

At the bizarre end of the spectrum there was a Russian MP and a the host of a pro-Kremlin current affairs show agreeing that the UK had stolen the idea of fish and chips from Russia along with a tirade about Britain’s wet weather and porridge.

On the sinister side of the scale – and right at the top of it – was another TV news host who explained, along with detailed animations, how a Russian underwater nuclear drone could wipe out the entire UK with a mega nuclear tsunami.

That Ireland would be wiped out too wasn’t even mentioned was no surprise as we know Putin’s Russian couldn’t care less about other nation’s right to simply exist.

While this could be written off as yet more lunatic propaganda the identity of the presenter adds a far more menacing aspect to the threat.

The tsunami destruction of Ireland and the UK was mooted by one Dmitry Kiselyov, a man described in Russia as the mouthpiece of the Kremlin and who was appointed to head Rossiya Segodnya, a state-run media group by Vladimir Putin himself.

If the tsunami threat came from Putin’s long white desk , which appears quite likely, it gives a good idea what we can expect when the new Tsar takes to his podium in Red Square next week.