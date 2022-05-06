Kilmuckridge women’s shed opens its door to all ages

The women of Kilmuckridge and the surrounding areas convened in The Family Resource Centre last week for the inaugural gathering of the local women’s shed group. Just the second women’s shed to open in the county it was officially opened by the Cathaoirleach of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Councillor Pip Breen before the 20 women who had turned up on the night discussed the future of this new venture.

And committee member Sandra Jones said the consensus was that the Kilmuckridge Women’s Shed can be anything its members want it to be.

“We talked about what the shed can be and decided it can be whatever we want it to be. Some of those present were interested in learning how to use the internet, others wanted to do arts and crafts, there was interest in having someone in to talk about mental health – which we can organise – about women’s health – there was interest in self-defence classes, all these things can be done as time goes on,” said Sandra.

Created as a direct result of Covid-19 and the toll it took on people in the area, Sandra said the women’s shed would provide a place for members of the community to come together and chat with like-minded individuals. And she was keen to stress that the shed is open to women of all ages.

“A couple of women have already stopped me in the village asking me about it and I’ve told them there’s no age-limit, so long as you’re over 18 you can be any age, and when you do come there’s no pressure to anything, you can just come and have a cup of tea the kettle will always be on,” she said.

The Kilmuckridge Women’s Shed meet in The Family Resource Centre every Tuesday evening from 7-9 p.m. Those who are interested in attending can message or call Sandra on 0876802449