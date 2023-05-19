Kilmore Quay lifeboat rescues fisherman injured on board a vessel off Wexford coast

The RNLI lifeboat Killarney which went to the aid of the injured fisherman.

Kilmore Quay lifeboat went to the aid of an injured fisherman on board a fishing vessel about 30 nautical miles south of the County Wexford port on Thursday night.

The RNLI was alerted by the Irish Coast Guard at 10.23 pm and immediately launched the all-weather Tamar class lifeboat Killarney to go to the man’s assistance.

The fisherman was working on a 24-metre fishing trawler south of Kilmore Quay when he suffered a serious injury to his hand.

The lifeboat with six crew members on board under coxswain Eugene Kehoe made its way to the scene, arriving at 11.45pm. The injured man’s condition was assessed and he was taken on board where he received first aid on the return journey to port.

At 1.17 am, the lifeboat arrived back in the harbour where an ambulance was waiting to take the casualty to hospital.

"This was a good outcome and thankfully conditions were calm and favourable,” said the coxswain Mr Kehoe, wishing the injured man a speedy recovery.

He commended the volunteer crew who, despite the late call and darkness of night, did not hesitate to respond.

Along with Mr Kehoe, the Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the call out were Philip Walsh, Aidan Bates, Nigel Kehoe, Trevor Devereux, Sean Furlong, Robbie Connolly and deputy launching authority Eddie Byrne.