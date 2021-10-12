Kilmore and Rosslare RNLI crews to feature in BBC2 documentary tonight

THE astonishing bravery of volunteer RNLI crews from Kilmore Quay, Rosslare Harbour and Dunmore East is to feature in a BBC2 documentary which is set to air tonight (Tuesday) at 8 p.m.

‘Saving Lives at Sea’ will look at the 12 hour rescue of the Lily B in a huge joint effort between the three lifeboat crews and the Rescue 117 helicopter in extremely challenging conditions off Hook Head. Showing footage of the rescue and interviewing those involved, the documentary will tell how the 100m cargo vessel carrying nine crew and 4,000 tonnes of coal lost all power two nautical miles off Hook Head. It will show how those involved battled with Force 9 gusts and waves of up to ten metres as the Lily B drifted ever closer to the rocks and was on the brink of capsizing in the heavy seas.

The 12-hour service in challenging conditions saw multiple attempts by the lifeboat crews involved to establish a tow between the casualty vessel and the lifeboats. With the crew of the Lily B unable to stay on deck for long in the poor conditions and with language difficulties, two of the lifeboats were eventually successful in passing a rope on deck by using a rocket line and pulling the cargo vessel clear of the rocks. The lifeboat tow was maintained for three hours with waves continually crashing over the decks until the tug vessel Tramontine from Waterford Port arrived on scene and took up the tow. The three lifeboats stayed with the Lily B until they reached the safety of the Waterford Estuary. The rescue operation was finally stood down after 12 hours at sea for the lifeboat crews.

The three lifeboat crews involved are now to receive gallantry awards from the RNLI for their role in the rescue. It’s sure to be a fascinating watch and will really showcase the everyday heroes that walk among us.

‘Saving Lives at Sea’ airs tonight at 8 p.m. on BBC2.