Killing of Ashling Murphy should be a wake up call for the entire country

Any killing is a tragedy but the manner in which young teacher Ashling Murphy’s life was snatched away in Tullamore last week was particularly upsetting and it has, very understandably, struck a deep chord with the public.

Out enjoying an afternoon run on what was an otherwise pleasant winter’s day Ms Murphy had only left the school where she taught an hour before.

It’s hard to imagine a more typical afternoon. It’s even harder to imagine how such a normal day could take such a violent, horrifying and tragic turn.

That question has resonated across the country all week and particularly at the scores of vigils organised in Ashling Murphy’s memory last Friday.

The answer, sadly for us as a nation and a community, is that many women believe it would be all too easy for just such a typical afternoon to take a horrendous turn.

Since Ms Murphy’s appalling death social media, newspapers and the airwaves have been inundated with women sharing their own experiences of being threatened, intimidated and attacked as they went about their day to day lives.

What is so shocking is that so many of the stories are eerily similar to how Ashling Murphy came to meet her tragically untimely end.

We have heard countless stories of women out for a jog or a walk or simply popping down to the shops when they are accosted or confronted by obnoxious, abusive men.

In some cases the incident didn’t escalate crude suggestive sneers – though these were no doubt deeply upsetting for the victims – while many others ended in physical or sexual violence.

The level of violence and abuse apparently levelled at women across the country every single day is outrageous and what is even more outrageous is that it has taken the horrific killing of a young woman for the nation to confront it.

If this is the daily reality faced by women – living in fear walking to town for fear of being raped or murder – it cannot be allowed to continue.

We frequently hear horror stories about the treatment of women in India or the Middle East and we tend to clap ourselves on the back for our enlightened attitudes.

We pride ourselves on our liberal leanings; how we legalised of abortion and same sex marriage; how we broke from the traditional mores of old Catholic Ireland and most of all on our fabulous modernity.

And yet, it is this week clearer than ever, when it comes to the treatment of women many of us are still living in the dark ages.

It has to be said that most men treat women well and are just as appalled by what happened to Ashling Murphy as Ireland’s women. Many men have also been the victims of despicable, unprovoked attacks on the streets.

However it is women who face this as a daily reality and live in fear as a result of it. We owe it to the memory of Ms Murphy and all female victims of violence before her to end that reality.