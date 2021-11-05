Kids look to reunite with their holiday friends from Wexford

During another summer of staycations we all got to see more of our own beautiful country, take in parts of Ireland we might otherwise never have seen. And during those holidays we invariably met like-minded people, other Irish families enjoying the sights and sounds of the east, west, midlands, and so on. It was during one of those staycations that Emily and Dan O’Brien made the kind of friendship we all remember forming as children, the sudden, unexpected union with another child which ends all too soon.

From Westmeath, the kids were camping in the Nore Valley in Kilkenny in June of this year when they met a family of five from Curracloe in Wexford. The family in question included twin girls, around eight-years-old whose names, according to Dan and Emily’s mam Pearlie, were something like Àlainn and Bláthnaid. Emily and Dan grew particularly close to one of the twins, so close that come the end of the holiday they exchanged addresses and promised to stay in touch.

And earlier this week Dan and Emily got a big surprise, a letter in the post from their holiday friends. However, there was just one problem, Pearlie had since lost the twins’ address and there was no return address on the letter. “We exchanged addresses and the kids promised to write but then I forgot about it and lost their address,” says Peralie. “They sent a letter this week but there wasn’t any return address and my children would really like to reply to them, they became great friends and were so excited when the letter came. It’s the first time they ever got a letter.

If you are a member of the family in question or know someone who is you can contact Pearlie at pearliebuckley@gmail.com and help reunite these friends.