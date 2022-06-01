Kids enjoy circular art at arboretum

15/05/2022. Pictured during The Bealtaine Living Earth Festival organised by Calmast SETU (South East Technological University), at John F. Kennedy Arboretum, Co. Wexford during the making of a Nature Mandala with Barry Kinsella and Bernie Sinnott of the OPW. Picture: Patrick Browne

In association with CALMAST’S Bealtaine Living Earth Festival; tour guides Bernie Sinnott and Barry Kinsella from JFK Arboretum gave an introduction to a new trend in circular art using biodegradable materials. Promoting colour and creativity, this mindfulness workshop guided children to create their own geometric patterns found in nature into the wider radiating structure of a large forest mandala.

Plant materials included bamboo, rhododendron petals, fallen camellia flowers, palm leaves and a selection of cones from our pinetum.

Mandala colouring sheets were also provided for children to take away after their busy day out decorating our lawn for all our visitors to see.

The workshop was one of four held at the arboretum for Bealtaine Week.