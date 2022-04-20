Key issues highlighted at mental health talk in Ferns

Information Evening in the Parish Pastoral Centre, Ferns on Monday night. l-r: Celine Harney, Fr. Paddy Cushen, Mary Cash, Maura Bernie, Niall O’Muiri of Wexford Mental Health and Noel Doyle.

THE Parish Pastoral Centre in Ferns provided the venue for an informative and engaging talk recently by Wexford Mental Health Association.

The organisation was in attendance at the invitation of Fr Cushen and speaking about it Niall O’Murray, from Wexford Mental Health Association, said the organisation gives a lot of similar talks throughout the community with the events tailored towards the specific needs of the people they are addressing.

"We usually do them when someone in the community invites to visit their area and give a talk,” said Niall.

"We find out what they are looking for or what their specific requirements are and we then tailor the talk around that,” he added.

Niall highlighted the fact it’s important for people to ask for help and that’s one of the key messages delivered in the various talks the organisation gives.

"Awareness of mental health illness is one of the key things we try to do,” he said.

The talk in Ferns also highlighted a number of support services and avenues available to people who are affected by mental health issues.

Niall emphasised the fact that the World Health Organisation has placed depression as being among the key concerns of world health going forward.

"More women are affected by depression but more men commit suicide,” he said.

Through his own experience as a psychiatric nurse Niall uses the talks to provide informative insight into the whole area of mental health but he also said access to a good GP is vital because they are the first port of call for many people.