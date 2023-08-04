Key Gorey roads set to be closed during Market House Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend

Wexford County Council will close a number of roads around Gorey from August 4 until Sunday, August 6, to facilitate the Gorey Market House Festival.

Road closures include the Main Street (R772) between its junction with The Avenue and its junction with McDermott Street, John Street from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, August 4 , from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday August 5, and for 24 hours on Sunday, August 6.

Alternative Routes include the North Parade to Pearse Street to Rafter Street via L1011, L5507 and L5510, for northbound traffic, and McDermott Street to Wexford Street to Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741, for southbound traffic.

On Saturday, August 5, road closures include the Main Street (R772) between its junction with McDermott Street, John Street and its junction with Rafter Street, Church Road for 24 hours.

Alternative routes include the St John Street to Pearse Street to Rafter Street via L1011, L5507 and L5510, for Northbound traffic, and McDermott Street to St Michael’s Place to Church Street Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741, for southbound traffic.

Road closures include Market Street (L5506) between its junction with Main Street and its junction with Shambles Lane from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, August 4, from 5.30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, August 5, and for 24 hours on Sunday, August 6.

On Sunday, August 6, Market Street, Church Lane (L5506) will be closed between its junction with Shambles Lane and its junction with Wexford Street from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Alternative routes include Wexford Street to Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741.