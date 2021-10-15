Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Karina’s beautiful book on 70 years of opera in Wexford

Wexford woman Dr Karina Daly has produced a fantastic book celebrating 70 of the Opera Festival

Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
The cover. Expand

Close

The cover.

The cover.

/

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

A beautiful book celebrating the 70th anniversary of Wexford Festival Opera which was written by Wexford woman Dr Karina Daly has been published by Four Courts Press.

 “The History of Wexford Festival Opera, 1951 – 2021” contains a large number of photographs taken by the world renowned photographer Sir Clive Barda with an epilogue by the writer Colm Tóibín and a letter from President Michael D Higgins who is a patron of the Festival.

Karina who grew up in  Ferrycarrig  and studied Modern History at UCD,  is also the author of “Tom Walsh’s Opera – The History of the Wexford Festival 1951 – 2004”, also published by Four Courts Press, for which she was given exclusive access to early archives.

Most Watched

Privacy