Karina’s beautiful book on 70 years of opera in Wexford

A beautiful book celebrating the 70th anniversary of Wexford Festival Opera which was written by Wexford woman Dr Karina Daly has been published by Four Courts Press.

“The History of Wexford Festival Opera, 1951 – 2021” contains a large number of photographs taken by the world renowned photographer Sir Clive Barda with an epilogue by the writer Colm Tóibín and a letter from President Michael D Higgins who is a patron of the Festival.

Karina who grew up in Ferrycarrig and studied Modern History at UCD, is also the author of “Tom Walsh’s Opera – The History of the Wexford Festival 1951 – 2004”, also published by Four Courts Press, for which she was given exclusive access to early archives.

Her latest book traces the history of the Festival from its establishment in 1951 to the present day – the extraordinary event started out as an informal gathering of friends listening to gramophone music and developed into one of Europe's leading classical music fixtures.

The man whose ambitious idea it was to start the opera festival was T.J. Walsh, a medical doctor and an amateur musician who was a connoisseur and historian of opera with great knowledge of the genre.

While completing a PhD in UCD on British influence on Irish cultural life after Independence, Karina was given access to the papers of Dr Walsh by his daughter Victoria Walsh Hamer who lives in the UK.

The founder had taken the archive material with him when he bowed out of the Festival in 1966, feeling that it was taking a different direction from originally intended, as the organisation made the uneasy shift from amateur status to becoming a more professional body.

He never fully reconciled with the new regime and departed to make way for the growing professional outfit. The difficult transition continued during the seventies and into an even more difficult financial period in the 1980s but the core focus remained on producing an impossibly high standard of opera.

"I was fortunate that Victoria decided to give me access to that archive which enabled me to write the history” said Karina, a daughter of retired Garda Detective Mick and Irene Daly. She works with the WWETB and lives in Crosstown with her husband John Hegarty and their four children aged from 12 to three years.

"I was coming at it from an historical perspective, how a cultural organisation begins and how it sustains itself and survives.”

"When I went to Jerome Hynes (former chief executive of the Festival) he supported the writing of the book but said we don’t have an archive. They had been talking about it for a number of years and started compiling an archive from around that time, engaging a Dublin company to catalogue for them”.

"Victoria trusted that because it was a PhD, I was going to research it properly. It was at a point where she felt she could open it up and give me access”.

Victoria, a regular visitor to the Festival, and Karina became friends and have attended various opera events together in the years since.

Karina’s previous experience of the Festival was attending the dress rehearsals with her mother Irene.

"When I started going to opera myself, I would be looking at the orchestra pit because I play the violin . Going to the dress rehearsals with my mother, I remember the music seemed very dramatic. There weren’t too many opportunities to see a professional, top class symphony orchestra in Wexford at that time”

Her doctoral thesis was based around Glyndebourne Opera which supported the establishment of Wexford Festival Opera and the BBC Symphony Orchestra which supported the development of the RTE Symphony Orchestra.

"I received my PhD in 2001. I was still working in UCD at the time. Four Courts Press decided it would be a good idea to publish the research and asked me to write the book. My original research had gone as far as 1966 when Dr Walsh left the Festival and I continued it up to 2004 when the book was published.”

She was 27 years old when “Tom Walsh’s Opera” came out. “It was a very surreal experience. There were great opportunities that came out of it. It was an important year. I was invited to attend the Festival and I was asked to write about it for magazines and other publications.”

The next chapter in the Festival’s journey saw the replacement of the original Theatre Royal in High Street with a purpose built opera house, now Ireland’s National Opera House.

As Karina outlines, Wexford Festival Opera is a truly unique cultural event that has managed to survive major challenges over 70 years and has continued to flourish, thanks to the incredible efforts of those at the helm and the spirit of resilience that is synonymous with the Wexford community.

"Wexford has such a story to tell. There have been so many changes over the past 16 years.

"In 2005 Jerome Hynes was on stage with the chairman Paul Hennessy, welcoming the opera company to Wexford, as is the tradition every year, when he collapsed and died. It was a devastating loss. He and the chairman had been agitating for an Opera House to be built in Wexford.

"The Government gave the go-ahead and then Jerome died. They had to go ahead without him.

"In 2008, the new Opera House opened and the Late Late Show was famously broadcast from the building (only the third time it ventured outside of RTE), with Brian Cowen there to open the Festival. Ten days later, Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and the world went into economic shock.

“Now you have an Opera House that has cost millions and you have to make ends meet. If this had happened any sooner, there would have been no Opera House.”

The new book went to the publishers in March of this year when Ireland was still in coronavirus lockdown and when the next chapter of the Opera Festival’s history comes to be written, it will surely include the Wexford event’s response to the global pandemic.

“2020 was such a challenging time for the Festival. The resilience of our new Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi has been phenomenal. Last year, she put a festival online and this year, without knowing whether it would go ahead, she put together this incredible programme. We got through it and we are able to stage the Festival this year.”

Unsure of what the situation would be by the time the book was published, Karina wrote in the last chapter that “we still believe in miracles in Wexford.”

“We didn’t know what was going to happen this year but we had a belief that things would be okay”.

“Wexford people are very positive. We do believe Wexford Festival Opera is built to last but as a community we all need to get behind it. We can’t take it for granted”, said Karina, who was asked to become a member of the board of the Festival in 2018.

She is chair of a sub-committee set up to develop the community engagement of the Festival.

“The Festival came out of the community and it’s really important that the community knows how important it is to the success of the Festival. For the Festival to thrive, the community must be involved”, she said.

The Festival brings a huge benefit to the town’s economy -visitors arriving from all over the world don’t just come for the opera, they also talk about the experience, the people, the welcome, the atmosphere in the town.

The 360-page, illustrated large format book costs €40 and is available in bookshops, at the National Opera House and directly from Four Courts Press.