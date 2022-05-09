Joyous scenes as Marty Morrissey announces Wexford Rose

Joy Quigley from Ferns is this year’s Wexford Rose and will now go on to represent the country in the Rose of Tralee in August of this year. The 26-year-old personal trainer was one of 15 entrants to take to the stage in the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey last Friday evening where she was met by compere, Marty Morrissey. Following an interview with the panel of judges - who consisted of 2003 Rose of Tralee Orla Tobin, 2009 Kerry Rose Karen Conlon and Senator Malcolm Byrne - and a party piece which saw her instruct Marty on the finer points of bodybuilding, Joy was announced as the winner and the 2022 Wexford Rose.

“I never thought going into it that I would win, someone took a video in the audience and you can see my reaction when it was announced, I just broke down and started crying,” said Joy a couple of days after her success. “I’m still gobsmacked really, people have been messaging me congratulating me and I still can’t believe it happened. I had a good group of friends and family with me, I don’t think my mother has stopped crying since I won, she’s just thrilled, it’s a huge honour for the whole family. I can’t wait for the whole experience that comes with it, I’m going to immerse myself in everything and try and do as much as I can.”

The roses were well looked after by former Rose of Tralee Escorts Ciaran Shaughnessy and Shane Walsh who assisted them to and from the stage under the watchful eyes of Wexford Rose co-ordinator Peter Cooney.

An added boost and surprise for the roses was the presence of reigning Rose of Tralee Sinead Flanagan who offered advise and reassurance in advance of the interviews. Peter Cooney commented “It was a privilege to have Sinead Flanagan, the current Rose of Tralee present on the selection night as it made it extra special for all the roses.”

Having graduated from Tallaght with a degree in Sports Science and Health, Joy initially worked in a local gym. But three years ago she decided to strike out on her own, setting up The Fitness HQ and becoming a personal trainer and online coach. And it was her love of fitness which prompted her to engage the inimitable Marty in a bit of bodybuilding etiquette.

“Meeting Marty genuinely was the highlight, he was just lovely, there was nothing he wouldn’t do for us, he was on board with everything,” said Joy. “In March I took part in a body-building contest so when I was on stage I got Marty to practise all the poses, he stole the show really.

Adopting the mindset “there is no growth in the familiar”, Joy said she is always looking to challenge herself but had grown up not believing she would be capable of entering something like the Rose of Tralee.

“I think every household in Ireland watched the Rose of Tralee growing up, I would have watched it and thought that was something I’d love to do but I never had the confidence to seriously consider it. But then I won the Strawberry Queen in 2019 and from there I just sent in my application.”

Joy will represent Wexford live on RTÉ at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Tralee in August. There will be 33 Roses going forward to the televised selection from August 19-23 in Tralee. A €25,000 world travel prize fund, the use of a brand-new car for the year, and a chance to become an ambassador for Wexford and Ireland await the next Rose of Tralee.

Steve Cronly, Director of Operations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival commented that “there can be only one ambassador selected but each Rose did themselves, their sponsors and their families proud on the night. A huge thank you to all entrants for the commitment to all the Rose events they attended over the past weeks and also to the sponsors who made it all possible.”

Anthony O’ Gara, chief executive of the Rose of Tralee International Festival also thanked the 15 local sponsors for very kindly supporting each Rose and putting them forward. Special thanks to Joanne O’Brien for make up on the day and Glamourize Hair Design for ensuring that there was not a hair out of place on the night.

The raffle proceeds on the night were donated to Irish Red Cross – Ukraine Crises Appeal and raised in excess of €500 on the night.

