Joy as Riverchapel Ladies Club swings back into action

The co-founder of Rivercapel Ladies Club was invited back for a very special Valentine’s celebration at the local hall.

Chairperson Monica Fallon was delighted to present a token of appreciation to Paul and Orla Brooks for their dedication to the success of the club over the years.

Mr Brooks, who is the club’s patron, recently assisted with the creation a new logo for the club paying over €2,000 for a new sign along gilet jackets which were proudly worn by all ladies present.

The symbol of the new logo has a very special meaning, which relates to the whole ethos of the club which is about combating social isolation,

“I’ll never forget when I approached Paul first eight years ago to say that I was thinking about starting a ladies group in the community and he told me he’d pay for the public liability. I didn’t have that kind of the money at the time and he gave it to me without wanting any favours or limelight. We’ve never looked back after that and communities like ours need more people like him,” said Monica.

Now that the ladies have their own brand, Monica said that she hopes the representation will attract more members of all age groups.

"It’s about being seen, whether we’re out at an event, on tour or even in a parade and even though all the locals know who we are, more people are asking questions now. We have our own identity now which we didn’t have before.

"The logo means isolation, loneliness, friendship and togetherness as it’s all about the companionship we give to each other in the club, which is intertwined and tied into one”.

Events and meet-ups are back in full swing for Riverchapel and Courtown Ladies Club and the smiles could be seen for miles as the group are delighted to finally be out the other side of Covid-19.

Although the group kept in touch in a virtual capacity, it was very challenging for a lot of members who may have become ill with the virus or lost family members to it.

Monica thanked the committee for their hard work.

"We had our WhatsApp and weekly check-ins for seniors and the committee worked their socks off and believe in what they’re doing. This club is all about integration and encouragement of women.

"We had a lovely night with a good response as we’re thrilled to be back. We have to look positively at the future and although not everyone has come back yet we are expecting to see all the women again when they’re ready.

"We’ll have our dinner dance that we didn’t have at Christmas on March 21 in the Loch Garman Arms, so really the only way now is forward”.