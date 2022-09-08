Johnstown Castle will be buzzing with activity for Wexford Honey Festival this weekend

Johnstown Castle will be buzzing with activity this weekend for the Wexford Honey Festival which will see the estate designated as an important conservation area for the native Irish black bee.

Johnstown is staging the second annual Wexford Honey Bee Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11 in partnership with South Wexford Beekeepers Association.

The historic amenity managed and cared for by the Irish Heritage Trust is being declared a designated conservation area for the native black bee as part of an important scheme created by the Native Irish Honey Bee Society.

The designation will provide a safe haven for the native Irish black honey bees present on the estate, protecting them from imported diseases and hybridisation.

Wexford Honey Festival, which was first established in 2019, will celebrate the importance of bees and local biodiversity with Wexford beekeepers providing demonstrations, talks, walks and fun activities for children and allowing people to sample delicious local honey.

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens is significant centre of agricultural research and has been home to the native Irish black bee for hundreds of years.

“We are working in partnership with Teagasc and the Native Irish Honey Bee Society to provide a safe haven for the native black honey bees here on the estate, helping to preserve and nurture the species for generations to come”, said curator Matt Wheeler.

“Native Irish honey bees are a critical part of our eco-system, pollinating flowering plants, fruits and vegetables. It is important that we do all we can to protect their habitat and designating the Johnstown Estate as a conservation area is key part of our work to ensure their continued survival.”

Festival visitors will learn about the bees located in the apiary on the estate, which are part of a national scientific study into the management of Irish native black bees without any pesticides. Their delicious raw honey is harvested and bottled on site for sale in the gift shop.

Chairman of South Wexford Beekeepers Association Peter McQueen said members are delighted to partner once again with Johnstown Castle in staging the festival which he described as a great opportunity for visitors to learn more about bees and beekeeping and to sample local honey direct frombeekeepers.

The festival will take place from 10.30 am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. There is no need to book in advance. Admission is free to Irish Heritage Trust members. The usual admission rates apply to non-members. Tickets can pre-booked via www.johnstowncastle.ie or purchased on arrival.