Johnstown Castle in Wexford opens newly-restored east wing as an international wedding venue

The former ballroom of the castle has been restored as a wedding and special event venue.

“What an amazing place. It’s really quite spectacular”, declared Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan on visiting the newly-restored east wing of Johnstown Castle in Wexford on Wednesday morning to launch the Irish Heritage Trust’s new Complete Guide to Volunteering .

The Gothic turreted wing of the castle with an ornate-ceilinged ballroom and oratory has been restored and opened to the public for wedding ceremonies, family celebrations and corporate events thanks to philanthropic donations and €750,000 in funding from the Department of Heritage and Electoral Reform for a conservation-led refurbishment using sustainable Irish materials including timber from the estate and master crafts workers.

Clare McGrath, chairperson of the Irish Heritage Trust which manages Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens, said the east wing is a “wonderful additional feature even though it has been around for a few hundred years”.

The restored wing which has never before been seen by the public is set in its own discreet annexe that once housed a ballroom, oratory, billiard room and science laboratory. It was here that many parties and events took place during Johnstown’s history and now four years after the castle was opened to visitors for the first time, the ballroom space is being marketed internationally as a wedding and special event venue.

Standing in the ballroom where the ornate plaster ceiling was painstakingly restored to its original state, Minister Noonan said the opening of the east wing is “ a great testament to conservation work” and told the Irish Heritage Trust representatives present that “we really appreciate what you are doing throughout the country.

"We know we have a real challenge around managing all our heritage projects” he said, as he complimented the hugely successful volunteer programme on which the Trust’s management of historic properties at Fota House Arboretum and Gardens in Cork, Strokestown Park House and National Famine Museum in Roscommon and Johnstown Castle is based.

Supported by staff and conservation specialists, volunteers enable the non-profit Trust to carry out countless vital roles such as gardening, tour guiding, stewarding, customer service and restoration projects. There are currently 300 volunteers involved in the three properties, including approximately 120 at Johnstown.

Launching the new Complete Guide to Volunteering as a framework for volunteerism in the years ahead, Minister Noonan said volunteers, many of whom have personal connections to the properties, make an immense contribution to the Trust as it develops visitor attractions which showcase Ireland’s local and national heritage.

"The enduring connections that are made between volunteers from the community and these special places, means that our heritage will be protected and our social history brought to life for generations to come”.

"Volunteering is the corner stone on which the sector is built. We are going to need more volunteers not just in heritage but in the whole area of nature conservation. It gives me a great sense of hope for the future that we have people who are willing to volunteer.”

The Minister said he hoped that the volunteering model developed by the Irish Heritage Trust would be adopted by other organisations.

Guests watched a video in which volunteers at Johnstown spoke about the sense of fulfilment, friendship and community engagement they experienced with one woman saying: “It’s great to be part of the history of this house”.

Irish Heritage Trust CEO Anne O’ Donoghue told the volunteers: “Whether it’s five minutes, half a day or a few times a week, we couldn’t do this without you. You are the life blood of these places. Volunteering is hugely important to protecting these properties.”

"To all our volunteers, we celebrate you today and we thank you. You help us to bring life to our ethos of People, Place, Participation, something which underpins all our work.”

After the launch ceremony, Minister Noonan joined volunteers on a tour of the grounds and a visit to the refurbished glasshouse in Johnstown’s walled garden to take part in a hands-on workshop with lime plasterer Brian Tobin who was passing his skills on to Irish Heritage Trust staff and volunteers in the repair and renewal of traditional lime plasters.