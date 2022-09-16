Johnstown Castle designated as official conservation area for the wild native Irish black honey bee

At the Johnstown Castle Honey Festival bee conservation project on Saturday afternoon were Tony and Billy Nicole with John Aspill of Wexsudio with his giant bee

At the Johnstown Castle Honey Festival bee conservation project on were John Thorp and Theresa Scanlon with Native Irish Honey Bees.

At the Johnstown Castle Honey Festival bee conservation project on Saturday afternoon , Matt Wheeler signed Johnstown Castle as a conservation area for the Native Irish Honey Bee (Apis Mellifera Mellifera).

At the Johnstown Castle Honey Festival bee conservation project on Saturday afternoon , Matt Wheeler signed Johnstown Castle as a conservation area for the Native Irish Honey Bee (Apis Mellifera Mellifera).

At the Johnstown Castle Honey Festival bee conservation project , Matt Wheeler signed Johnstown Castle as a conservation area for the Native Irish Honey Bee (Apis Mellifera Mellifera).Back; John Thorp, Theresa Scanlon and Graham Cooke, seated Matt Wheeler.

Johnstown Castle Estate is now officially a safe haven for the native wild Irish black honey bee.

Johnstown was declared a conservation area for the native black bee during the second annual Wexford Honey Festival at the historic castle, held in partnership with South Wexford Beekeepers Association.

The declaration was ceremoniously signed by Johnstown curator Matt Wheeler using a quill pen and is part of an important scheme created by the Native Irish Honey Bee Society that will provide a safe haven for the native black honey bees present on the estate, protecting them from imported diseases and hybridisation.

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens which is managed by the Irish Heritage Trust is an internationally significant centre of agriculture and food research and has been home to the native Irish black bee for hundreds of years.

The native Irish bee is the last remaining genetically pure native honey bee in Northern Europe and the Johnstown bees are a sub species of the Western European honey bee which many experts thought had become extinct in the early 1900s.

Visitors to the Wexford Honey Festival, which was first established in 2019 and postponed for two years due to Covid, got a chance to see the bees in action and learned why the native bees that have thrived for centuries in Johnstown Castle will form the front line in the battle to protect biodiversity.

The native Irish bee hives at Johnstown originated in the battlements of the castle, and are part of a national scientific study into the management of Irish native black bees without any pesticides.

The bees forage for seasonal wildflowers that give the honey its unique taste and properties. The honey is harvested and bottled on site and sold in the castle gift shop. The festival also showcased herbs and soft fruits from the walled gardens in the castle grounds which are dependent on bees for pollination.

The festival which will be held annually, is a celebration of the importance of bees and local biodiversity with Wexford beekeepers providing demonstrations, talks, walks and fun activities for children as well as opportunities to sample delicious local honey from around the county.

Matt Wheeler stressed the importance of the conservation designation, saying the castle is working in partnership with Teagasc and the Native Irish Honey Bee Society to help preser and nurture the bee speces for generations to come.

"Native Irish honey bees are a critical part of our eco-system, pollinating flowering plants, fruits and vegetables. It is important to us that we do all we can to protect their habitat and designating the Johnstown Estate as a conservation area is key part of our work to ensure their continued survival.

Chairman of South Wexford Beekeepers Association Peter McQueen said:

“We are delighted to partner once again with Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens. The Wexford Honey Festival is a great opportunity for visitors to learn more about bees and beekeeping, as well as sample delicious, local honey directly from our beekeepers.”

The Wexford Honey Festival will take place between 10:30 am and 4:00 pm on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum & Gardens, Co. Wexford. There is no need to book for the event. Admission is free of charge to Irish Heritage Trust members. Usual admission rates apply to non-members and tickets can pre-booked via www.johnstowncastle.ie or purchased on arrival.

For more details on these events and others, including guided castle tours, historic walking tours and tree walks, visit www.johnstowncastle.ie.