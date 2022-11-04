John is youngest ever chair of Wexford Fianna Fáil CDC

John Higgins has become the youngest person to hold the position of cathaoirleach of Wexford Fianna Fáil CDC (Comhairle dáil ceantair) following the organisation’s AGM in the Riverside Park Hotel. The first in-person meeting since the pandemic, the AGM gave outgoing chair Brian Walles the opportunity to welcome party members and thank them for their help and support during his term.

The main purpose of the AGM was to seek members' approval for the acquisition of a new CDC officer board. This culminated in the election of John Higgins as Cathaoirleach of Wexford Fianna Fáil CDC, Bill Underwood as secretary, Bridget Bernie and Sinead Scullion as joint honorary treasurers and Conor Brennan as public relations officer (PRO). The election of officers was chaired by Minster of State James Browne TD.

Andrew Bolger was also welcomed onto the committee following his instalment at youth officer at the Ógra Fianna Fáil AGM in August, as was Constituency Representative of the Ard Comhairle. Lorcan Allen.

John Higgins thanked the members present and extended his congratulations to the newly elected officer board. "It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as chairperson of this great party,” he said. “I'm looking forward to working and engaging with the grassroots of Fianna Fáil.”