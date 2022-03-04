Joe Dixon to lead the Gorey St Patrick’s Day pparade

GOREY’S St Patrick’s Day Festival has been officially launched at Browne’s pub.

To the delight of all present, budding photographer and mental health activist Joe Dixon was named as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Speaking after being made Grand Marshal Mr Dixon said the parade was a great opportunity to honour frontline workers who had given of their time during the pandemic.

“This is going to be the first major public event in the town in two years and with that comes responsibility but for me personally it’s a huge honour and privilege. I’d like to extend an invitation to representatives of the essential services to walk with me on the day. This is not just uniform services, but retail, health care and education to mark the work they’ve done for the community over the last two years.

“I’ve had time to practise walking up and down Gorey Main Street for the last two years so I should get it right on the day,” he laughed.

He added that it meant a lot to have the support of his family.

“My daughter Tara came home from the Netherlands for the launch while my other daughter Leah came from Waterford as unfortunately neither can make it on St Patrick's Day due to work commitments. It was absolutely fantastic to have them there to support me along with my wife Catriona and brothers Ger and Vincent, extended family and friends.

“We had a fantastic night in Browne’s along with the parade committee and councillors, so it was great to be out in the public domain again”.

The parade itself will start at the ’98 monument and down the Main Street before concluding at the Review Stand on Esmonde Street.

Chairman Cllr Pip Breen said that it’ll be good to be back.

“We had a very successful launch night with good crowd so we hope to see a brilliant crowd now at the parade itself. The council has had a good reaction from groups, with many not seen since 2019 coming back.

“We’ll have three bands taking part too, one of which is Gorey Pipe Band”.

Those interested in partaking in the parade can contact Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District offices.