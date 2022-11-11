Jockeys take centre stage for New Ross Musical Society race night

St Michael’s Theatre Musical Society members were recently out in force at the New Ross Rugby Club for their most recent fundraiser, ‘A Race Night with a difference’ which took place in aid of the upcoming show, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

As promised, this was a race night with a difference.

All bets placed, the jockeys galloped their horses to the finish line one by one, engulfed in heckles and loud cheers from the attending race goers. This was a distinct type of horseracing; with the jockey, as opposed to the horse being put through their paces! Some claimed their exertions were just further training for their upcoming stint on the stage as they need to be in tip top shape to perform (and they were certainly put through their paces!).

“The Rugby Club was alive with the sound of happy punters and jockeys alike whether they won or not, and the atmosphere was electric. While there were no steward enquiries, there were a few close calls,” said musical director Kevin Kennedy.

Having fought off the competition, the final three; Cathal Owens, Brid Moloney and Laura Callaghan competed vigorously in the ‘Gold Cup’ race. After a very close race, Laura emerged victorious and earned herself the title of ‘Champion Jockey’.

James Dobbs did a fantastic job as race commentator and Lizzy Heffernan excelled in the position of top bookie for the evening.

If the energy of the race night is any indication of the energy which will be brought to the stage in November, it promises to be a fantastic show!

‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ opens on Tuesday, November 22, running until that Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the following link https://stmichaelsnewross.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873632043 or by phoning 051 421255.