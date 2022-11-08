JFK Arboretum hosts around 100 forest owners

Almost 100 forest owners joined local forestry cooperative, Irish Wood Producers in JFK Arboretum.

The day started with a health and safety demonstration with Andy Walsh from Husqvarna and sample equipment from James O’Rourke. JFK’s Head Gardener Kevin Naughton and Gerry O’Neill then led a walk through the North American research forest plots with contributions from: Robert Windle, Forest Service; Michael Somers, Teagasc; Aodán Kealey, Murray Timber Group; Chris Kelly, former Director JFK and Bryan Hennessy, forest owner.

Climate change, new pests and diseases are all starting to impact the sustainability and even survival of various tree species in Ireland. The event presented an opportunity to discuss the commercial viability of alternative species and market demands.

"The research plots in the Arboretum provide an invaluable insight into how potential alternative species have performed in commercial plot arrangements after 50+ years of growth,” said Alex Kelly of Irish Wood Producers (IWP).

"In that time, the climate has become warmer and wetter and the Arboretum research plots are also impacted by their proximity to the coast.”

The plots cover 61 ha of the Arboretum’s 252 ha and are arranged geographically into: Western North America (50 plots), eastern North America (36 plots), South America (6 plots), Australasia (44 plots), Asia (51 plots) and Europe (85 plots).

In particular, the group discussed the progress of the following plots: Cupresses macropcarpa (Monterey Cypress) planted 1967, Pseudotsuga menziesii (Douglas Fir) planted in 1971, Thuja plicata (Western Red Cedar) planted in 1967, Sequioa sempervirens (Coastal redwood) planted in 1972, and Tsuga Heterophylla (Western Hemlock) planted in 1966.

Following the guided walk and lunch, Anthony Browne, Chairman Irish Wood Producers, convened the group AGM, where forest management activities, forestry services, events and group progress were discussed. Anthony thanked retiring Director Kate Hickey for her time and welcomed JJ Kavanagh as a new director to the board.

IWP Manager Alex Kelly thanked all who contributed to a lovely day. Crannog Media captured the day’s events on film, which will be published on the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel shortly.

The current three forestry knowledge transfer groups supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, will continue each week and further events are planned in the coming months. Further information admin@irishwoodproducers.com or 085-1474000.