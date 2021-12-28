Jessie crosses the line on his 52nd marathon in 52 weeks

THE fact that running man, Jessie O’Connor, finished his year-long series of full-length marathons for charity on St Stephen’s Day was very fitting because what he did over the last year showcased the spirit of Christmas in an exemplary way.

Jessie decided to embark on broadcaster Ray D’Arcy’s nationwide ‘Ray’s Marathon Challenge’ to raise money for the Laura Lynn Foundation.

The challenge was for people around the country to complete a marathon distance each week by walking, jogging or running.

However, while everyone who completed the challenge is worthy of praise the manner with which Jessie went about his task was phenomenal.

He completed full-length marathon distances in one go, each week for the last 52 weeks culminating in his final event on St Stephen’s Day.

When he arrived into Abbey Square in Enniscorthy, to a justified heroe’s welcome, it marked the end of an incredible feat or endurance and an unparalleled display of charity.

Completing one marathon is a life-long goal for many people, however, completing 52 marathons in 52 weeks is something that would be beyond the scope of most people.

Jessie, from Glenbrien, Enniscorthy, began his mammoth task on Sunday, January 4, when he completed his first full length marathon.

He was joined initially by Clinton White, from Halfway House, Bunclody, who completed a mammoth 19 marathons over successive weeks before he had to stop because of an injury.

For the last 13 weeks Jessie was joined by Mick Quigley and all three men can feel justifiably proud of what they achieved but Jessie’s individual feat is truly astonishing.

He said he was lucky not to be hit by injury and that enabled him to complete his challenge.

Remarkably, he completed his marathons with an average time of 3 hours, 28 minutes.

While people around the country will have walked or run the equivalent distance of a marathon throughout each week over the last year Jessie’s effort has really been remarkable and it wasn’t without its own challenges.

"During lockdown we did a 5km loop near the house on local roads and we did that for about 14 weeks or so,” he said. As he crossed the finishing line in Abbey Square he was joined on the run-in from Oylegate to Enniscorthy by friends from Slaney Olympic Athletic Club along with family members and friend.

Anyone wishing to donate to Jessi’s fundraising campaign can still do so through www.idonate.ie/JessieConnor364.