Jean’s kind heart and hard work leads to prestigious accolade

A Bray-based home carer has been recognised for work in the community which has seen her have a “positive impact” on the lives of her client’s on a daily basis.

Following the a rigorous selection process based on set criteria and including online voting, Jean Kelly was chosen as one of twelve finalists in the running for the prestigious accolade of Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021.

Jean is a mother of three and a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren. She has been a carer for Comfort Keepers for over seven years and says she became a carer because she loves helping and supporting people in their own homes.

According to co-workers and clients, Jean is “a brilliant carer and a delight to work with”, is “positive, understanding, and always willing to help anyone” and “not just the coming and going person. She is truly there for her clients and can make them laugh.”

Commenting on Jean’s work, Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland said, “Our carers are amazing individuals and a vital resource providing outstanding, personal and relationship-based care and support to the most vulnerable in our society and their families all across the South East.

“Their hard work and passion have been particularly valued since the onset of the global pandemic, with people wanting to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible.

“Jean has done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout her caring career, making a positive impact on her clients’ daily lives.

“She is such a kind-hearted and hard-working lady – she puts the people she cares for at ease, treats them with respect and makes them laugh. She is a great representative for Comfort Keepers and our quality care.”

On being nominated for this year’s award, Jean said, “I am delighted to have been nominated. I am truly proud of what I do for my beautiful clients and I’m grateful to feel their appreciation and kindness returned to me.

“Everyone is a pleasure to work with at Comfort Keepers and my favourite thing about my role is being able to stand back and see how it makes such a big difference to my clients’ lives in so many different ways.”

