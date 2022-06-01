JCSE is a ‘pizza’ cake for Kennedy College students

19/5/2022 Kennedy College JCSP 3rd year awards gold certificates. From left; Gary O'Connor from Campile, Suzanne Meyler teacher, Emma Salisbury from New Ross, Ola Lavery from New Ross, Dean Murphy Stafford from New Ross and Geraldine Sutton teacher. Photo; Mary Browne

The JCSP Summer Celebration complete with pizza and cake was held at Kennedy College recently to mark the end of the 3rd years participation in the Junior Cycle Schools Programme.

As part of this programme students had participated in a Christmas Celebration, a drumming workshop, a creative writing workshop, had a visit from a reptile zoo and visited Castlecomer Discovery Park on a team building exercise.

At the Summer Celebration, each student received their JCSP Profile which gave a detailed account of what students had achieved in each subject. They were also presented with a reference from the school. Subject ‘Student of the Year’ were present by Mr Hearne. Students were then treated to a pizza party to celebrate their achievements.

JCSP Co-Ordinator’s M. Sutton and Ms Meyler congratulated the students on their achievements so far and wished them well in their upcoming Junior Cycle Exams.